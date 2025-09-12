Charlie Kirk will be remembered in Twin Falls. A prayer vigil is planned for Monday. At City Hall. At 6:00 p.m. The Mayor has also been asked to set aside a moment of silence before Monday’s council meeting, which begins at 5:00 p.m.

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday in Orem, Utah. He was a leader among American Christians and conservatives.

Pastor Paul Thompson of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls adds that all denominations are invited to join in offering prayers.

Violence is unlikely in Conservative Twin Falls

Unlike a prayer vigil in Boise, which took place at the Capitol, it is my opinion that there will be no violence. A man taunting the crowd received a beating from some people among the mourners. Emotions may have since cooled, and Twin Falls doesn’t have many liberals who would like to rub salt in the emotional wounds.

By the way, I’ve started seeing the cheerleaders on the left cooling off their glee over a man’s murder in front of his wife and three-year-old daughter. Perhaps it’s because many of the soulless are no longer employed. Many have been fired.

People Sound Off and Face the Consequences

I’m not celebrating Lefty’s joblessness. I don’t believe anyone should be fired for having an opinion. I’m paid to give one, and yet have found myself on the receiving end of liberal fury. I look at it this way: if I don’t like what some ignoramus is spouting, I’m not forced to listen to or read your words.

Just like the assassin wasn’t forced to listen to Charlie Kirk. We’re all at liberty to walk away. Some fellow in Utah didn’t. He took Charlie’s life. Not, the shooter has lost his liberty, and likely will forfeit his own life.

Is this how people want to live? Pray. Pray mightily!