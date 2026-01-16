I used to have a regular caller who would tell me that Jim Risch didn’t know anything about foreign relations. The caller was from Filer. Risch served as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (and does today). I live in Twin Falls, and I do a lot of reading, but I gather Risch has a better seat when it comes to what’s really going on. He often flies on Air Force One with the President.

Something Usually Happens After We Speak

The Senator and I spoke about Iran last June at the Idaho Republican Party summer meeting in Pocatello. Later that evening, the United States took out the Iranian nuclear program. Risch joined us this week on-air, and Iran was among the subjects we discussed. He mentioned the Iranian regime has proven resilient. It was founded in revolution 47 years ago, and has defied expectations about survival. The Senator didn’t make any predictions about its expiration date, and on the same day, the Wall Street Journal reported there’s concern that a military strike would need to be intense to topple the government.

Trump is Unique Among Presidents

However, Donald Trump isn’t like his predecessors. He doesn’t deal in diplomatic niceties. Coming from the business world, he relies on rapid action.

Risch also spoke about Greenland. He joined us live shortly after walking out of a meeting with the chief diplomats for Greenland and Denmark. Oh, and he explained his reaction to the hearing at the Supreme Court on Idaho’s ban on biological men competing against women in sports. You can hear the entire conversation by clicking here.