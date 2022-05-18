TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Work for a new Twin Falls fire station will close off part of Cheney Drive for several days starting Thursday (5/19). 5J Excavation will be digging utility trenches across Cheney Drive for Twin Falls Fire Station #2, which the city broke ground for last week. The closure will block off the roadway forcing drivers to use North College Road, signs will be in place to direct drivers around the construction. People will still be able to use the car wash at the corner of Washington St and Cheney, the road will be closed off just past the driveway. The work should last for about a week.



