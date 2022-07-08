Work on U.S. 93/26 in Lincoln County to Start Again (July 15)

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the highway between Shoshone and Richfield will resume next week to improve the driving experience and safety. The Idaho Transportation Department announced road work to U.S Highway 93/26 between Marley Road and Jim Byrne Slough will get underway again on July 15, about six miles of roadway. Crews will begin removing rock knobs in three spots on the highway south of Richfield to smooth it out and make it safer. “Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a statement. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.” During the rock removal the highway will be reduced down to one lane for traffic creating about five-minute delays. Temporary traffic signals will manage traffic during the excavation. The last phase of the project will involve repaving the section of roadway. Pilot cars will direct traffic through the area.

