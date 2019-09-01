Cherry Lemon Popovers Are the Perfect Way to Slide Into Fall

Whether you consider yourself a baker or not, you should know by now that not every fruit is available all season. For example, cherries usually can’t be found much of anywhere by the end of September due to their short harvest season.

And that’s why you need to make these Cherry Lemon Popovers…like...now.

Borrowed from our friends at The Foodie Patootie, Cherry Lemon Popovers are the perfect way to celebrate that last burst of summer with your family and friends. And the perfect time to make them is Sunday (Sept. 1), as the whole country celebrates National Cherry Popover Day!

Yes, there is a day when we all are set to celebrate Cherry Popovers.

Granted, this isn’t your simplest recipe. You have to be careful with these little delicacies, especially when they are baking in the oven. If you get antsy and open that oven too soon, your popovers just might go and deflate. And that would be a major bummer.

Yet, with some patience and confidence, y’all are sure to end up with some Instagram-worthy popovers that you and your friends will devour.

CHERRY LEMON POPOVERS

Ingredients

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

1 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, both melted and kept separate

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

Zest from 1 lemon

Juice from 1 lemon

1/2 cup frozen cherries

Directions