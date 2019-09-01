Cherry Lemon Popovers Are the Perfect Way to Slide Into Fall
Whether you consider yourself a baker or not, you should know by now that not every fruit is available all season. For example, cherries usually can’t be found much of anywhere by the end of September due to their short harvest season.
And that’s why you need to make these Cherry Lemon Popovers…like...now.
Borrowed from our friends at The Foodie Patootie, Cherry Lemon Popovers are the perfect way to celebrate that last burst of summer with your family and friends. And the perfect time to make them is Sunday (Sept. 1), as the whole country celebrates National Cherry Popover Day!
Yes, there is a day when we all are set to celebrate Cherry Popovers.
Granted, this isn’t your simplest recipe. You have to be careful with these little delicacies, especially when they are baking in the oven. If you get antsy and open that oven too soon, your popovers just might go and deflate. And that would be a major bummer.
Yet, with some patience and confidence, y’all are sure to end up with some Instagram-worthy popovers that you and your friends will devour.
CHERRY LEMON POPOVERS
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, both melted and kept separate
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Zest from 1 lemon
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup frozen cherries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450*F. In a large bowl, add the milk, eggs, and 1 tbsp melted unsalted butter with a whisk until combined. Add the flour, salt, zest and juice, whisking until slightly frothy.
- Place the popover tin in the oven for a couple of minutes to warm. After removing from the oven, pour the remaining 1 tbs.p of melted unsalted butter evenly among the 6 popover cups. Then fill up each cup halfway with the batter. Top each cup evenly with cherries.
- Bake popovers for 15 minutes at 450*F and then reduce heat to 350*F and bake another 15 minutes, or until popovers are well browned.**Very important not to open the oven while baking or your popovers will deflate.**
- Turn popovers onto a rack and slit with a knife to let steam escape. Serve immediately.