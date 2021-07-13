Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.

The contractor, Emery, Inc., will notify businesses and homeowners 24 hours prior to work being done on a specific street; work will happen the following day after getting a door hanger. People will be asked to move their vehicles or they will be towed to a nearby street. Once the chip seal is laid down, the left over chips that have not stuck to the road will be swept up, usually two to three days after its been put down. Sweeping usually happens at night and businesses and homeowners will be notified to move their vehicles again.

While crews work it may be necessary for detours, brief closures and delays. Workers will be applying the chip seal between 7:30 a.m. to roughly 6 p.m. The city said about 533,000 square yards of roadway will be resurfaced during the project. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas being worked on if they can, again see the schedule.

Get our free mobile app