Downtown Twin Falls has an art alley composed of original works from artists around the area. It has been an absolutely beautiful project. Twin Falls also has a graffiti wall near Rock Creek Canyon. And that is where the confusion started.

A group of people spraypainted along Art Alley in Downtown Twin Falls over some original works of art. The art is done on private businesses. The group of people did this by complete accident. They thought Art Alley was actually the graffiti wall and they were just trying to be part of the fun.

That being said, the damage has been done to a few original works of art. It is incredibly unfortunate, but we are really hoping that they can be fixed. Especially since this entire thing was an accident, and not done maliciously, I actually feel bad for these people.

Art Alley is between Milner's Gate restaurant and Benoit Law Office off of Second Avenue. Every artist that has painted on the businesses along Art Alley had previous permission and their artwork was approved before they began.

The people that accidentally tagged on Art Alley have apologized and are working with Tony Prater to get the artwork fixed. Prater also stated that there will be more signs coming to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

I guess the good news is that this wasn't done maliciously and the graffiti wall over by Rock Creek Park has helped a little bit. The extra signage should help and it is nice that they are getting things fixed up. I look forward to seeing more artwork in Downtown.

