Chris Stapleton Rescheduled Concert For June In Nampa

Chris Stapleton had to reschedule his concert this year due to COVID 19 and 2020 being an overall jerk. Thankfully, he has announced the rescheduled concert for next year and if you want to see him in concert, tickets are on sale now

Chris Stapleton will be at the Ford Idaho Center Arena on June 10th, 2021 barring any further complications which, hopefully won't be the case. Chris Stapleton has started rocking the country world with songs like "Tennessee Whiskey" and his latest "Starting Over'. He is hard not to fall in love with that is for sure.

Chris Stapleton will also have special guests Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. So if you want tickets get them soon before they run out and mark your calendars for June 10th, 2021.

Tickets start at $69.75 plus fees and range up to $99.75 plus fees per ticket. If you would like to park at the Idaho Center it is $10 on the lot and you can get advance parking for $5 plus fees. RV parking is $40 plus fees and you can reserve an overnight spot.

It is important to remember that if ytou go to the Ford Idaho Center you will be subject to a bag search so make sure you don't bring any outside food or drinks, no professional cameras, no umbrellas or coolers, no weapons or laser pointers and more.