Paul Harvey was the voice of Middle America. We lost him almost 20 years ago, but he dominated the radio conversation with common sense and heartwarming stories. While growing up in my house, there was a radio constantly on in one room. We heard the man three times a day. Two installments of news and commentary, and his Rest of the Story. He also told stories that called us to our better nature.

Paul Harvey Kept Christmas

One of these cropped up in my YouTube feed this week. A beautiful story about a man who was a skeptic. He couldn’t accept the story of Christmas until an event on Christmas Eve. I’ve posted the video below.

I’m reminded of a story the father of my best friend told me when I was a teenager. It was 1943, and he was serving with the Navy Seabees. They had finished mop-up duty in North Africa. These were men who were often under fire while performing construction projects. They were hardened by war. As Christmas approached, far from home, many of these men explained it was just another day for them. Then Christmas Eve rolled around. That night, the men sat quietly, with distant thoughts. You could’ve heard a pin drop.

We Can See the Promise Everywhere

That story has stayed with me for almost 50 years. Along with a memory from almost 35 years ago. I was home visiting family when my sister asked if I would walk to her church for a midnight service. It was a calm night, and the darkened church was illuminated by candlelight. When we emerged, it was calm, but a fresh carpet of snow had fallen, then stopped. Everything in sight was a dazzling white. As if to send a message.

