Christmas Tree Disposal Options In Twin Falls

There are a couple of different options for disposing of your Christmas tree in Twin Falls since the holidays are almost over. I am not sure how soon others take down their tree and decorations, but I know mine will be down this week.

If you live in an apartment complex, you should ask the management if you are able to toss the tree into the apartment dumpster. Again, make sure your apartment management is ok with it.

On January 3rd and 4th you can take your tree to the Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways office at 1234 Highland Ave in Twin Falls for a $5 suggested donation and your tree will be donated to the College of Southern Idaho Horticulture students so they can chip your tree. They accept fir, spruce, pine and juniper but not flocked trees. you can donate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those two days.

If that isn't something you want to do, you can take your tree to the transfer station and they will charge you based on the weight of whatever you are hauling into the station.

Finally, if you don't want to do any of those things, you can cut your tree into 3 foot sections, trim the branches and bundle the sections and try to put them in your trash can, PSI will pick it up. If you can't fit it in your trash can you can still bundle it and put it as far in the bin as possible and they will haul it away for free.