BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree is expected to be up and decorated this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The office of Governor Brad Little announced the Idaho State Capitol Christmas Tree was set to be moved this morning from the property of Doug Cobb, who donated the tree from his property in Boise's North End. Crews planned to cut the tree Monday morning and move it to the front of the Capitol for set up. The Idaho Department of Lands cut the tree, the Boise Crane company loaded it, the Idaho Department of Transportation hauled it and the Idaho Department of Administration's Facility Service will decorate it. Crews will also begin decorating the Idaho Capitol Tuesday morning.

A formal lighting ceremony will not take place this year because of COVID-19, according to the governor's office. “COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement. “Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor and Christmas Tree.”