Christmas Tree Permits Go On Sale Mid November

The good news is, despite the Badger Fire, there will be Christmas Tree permits issued this year for the Sawtooth National Forest. Permits go on sale November 15th.

According to the Sawtooth National Forest news release, the permits will be $10 and valid through December 31st. A family will be able to cut one tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family.

This year you will also be able to purchase permits online at recreation.gov with an additional $2.50 processing fee.

You can purchase permits at Rock Creek General Story or the Hansen Quick Stop and Go in the Twin Falls area. You can purchase them. Fairfield, Burley, Stanley and Ketchum as well.

Fairfield, Camas Creek County Store

Burley: Minidoka Ranger District Office and Cal Ranch

Ketchum: Ranger District, Sawtooth NRA Headquarters and LL Green Hardware in Hailey

Stanley at the Stanley Ranger Station and Lower Stanley Country Store.

It is also important to remain up to date with closures in the area. There are going to be places that aren't safe to travel to due to the Badger Fire and there are also restricted areas where you can't cut down a tree at all. You will get a map when you get the permit and it should help.

Again, the good news is that you will be able to go into the South Hills to get a Christmas Tree this year with a permit.