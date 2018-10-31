City of Hailey Begins Planning for Town Square

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) The community of Hailey is inviting the public to share input on several possible locations for town square. The city administrator, Heather Dawson, announced planning sessions scheduled for November to narrow the possible locations down. The workshops will help identify the best sites out of the 12 already singled out, later the details of what will be offered at the town square will be discussed; eventually the cost and funding source will be discussed. People living in the area and business owners are encouraged to attend the workshops and provide input.

• Monday, November 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm at Hailey City Hall, after the Planning & Zoning meeting.

• Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 4:30 pm at the Hailey Public Library. Drop in any time between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.