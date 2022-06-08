Cloverleaf Farm Market is officially opening soon. The farm market that shares the name of a favorite ice cream shop will have all the things you look forward to and much more.

Cloverleaf Farm Market Opening In Downtown

On June 15th Cloverleaf Farm Market is opening in Downtown Twin Falls. First of all, yes you will definitely be able to get all your favorite Cloverleaf favorites. There will be ice cream and milk, cheese curds, yogurts, and all their delicious dairy products. But you will also be able to get a little more at this one-stop shop for deliciousness.

What Else Cloverleaf Farm Market Will Offer

You will be able to get a ton of different items as well. There will be a variety of different baked goods like pastries, pies, and bread. They will have fresh produce, meats and cheeses, fish, nuts, honey, marshmallows, and more. They even stated that they are going to have craft and local beer, wine, and cider. There is going to be something for everyone.

Cloverleaf Farm Market Cafe

There will be a small cafe in the building in Downtown Twin Falls where you can get sandwiches and other locally produced lunch items. You could go there for the coffee and pastries alone.

It is important to note that this will not mean that Cloverleaf in 2nd South Market will close. That will remain open and keep the products that they have. The Cloverleaf Farm Market will offer that and more. So mark your calendars for June 15th when they will officially open for business.

