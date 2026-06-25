We don’t have a condition report, but we’re told the driver was wearing a seatbelt. A concrete mixer overturned early Wednesday morning in Wendell. Idaho State Police explain the driver was a 19-year-old from Rupert. As he approached an intersection at 2950 South and 1500 East, the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle. That’s when the 2014 Kenworth mixer rolled. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.

Clean Up Kept First Responders Busy

The intersection was closed for three hours during morning rush hour traffic. Troopers were assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County EMS, Wendell Fire Department, Air St. Luke’s, and the Gooding County Highway District.

Modern Privacy Rules Limit Some Accident Details

There was a time when accident reports contained the names of those hurt in crashes, and condition reports. Then along came HIPAA regulations that protect the identities of those involved. I’ll offer an opinion and call that a good thing. Your bad fortune isn’t necessarily the public’s business. While news media may find opportunity in tragedy, it has bigger issues to confront in the 21st Century.