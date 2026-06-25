Delegates at the recent state convention voted down the resolution. Some said it was because Idaho Republicans shouldn’t have resolutions related to international affairs. Has the party dabbled in affairs outside Idaho in the past? I expected more intense news media coverage about the Israel vote, but it looks muted. Perhaps because Democrats staffing newsrooms have their own anti-Semitic issues in their own party. Now we have some Idaho Republicans on the same page as the socialists who wiped out their opposition in New York City this week. There’s a belief among some that Benjamin Netanyahu is practicing some form of sorcery.

Get the Story Straight

One party insider explained it was younger Republicans who tossed Israel under the bus in Idaho. Then we should fear the future. Another convention attendee blamed delegates from North Idaho. But I’ve been told that more than three-quarters of the votes cast were against our Middle East ally. That suggests you can’t blame a particular region or an age bloc. Next, they’ll be shouting "Free Palestine" and spray painting vulgarities on synagogues.

This has festered for Years

Some powerful members of the party and affiliated think tanks have already cozied up to some rabid anti-Semites. They can’t blame liberal media or even conservatives for pointing out facts. They also can’t deny they share a common cause with the Democratic Socialists of America and the likes of Rashida Tlaib. I've not yet met one Jew who ever called my country the "Great Satan". Someone has lost their marbles and can't see the real threat.