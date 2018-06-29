CNN’s Travel Writer Likes Boise

Bustling town. Picture by Bill Colley.

This may be redundant for locals but Boise is an active city.

As if it didn’t exist until someone stumbled across it a couple of years ago, like some Mountain West version of Brigadoon

CNN’s travel writer is putting together a “to do” list for tourists coming to Idaho’s largest city.  I’m glad the writer suggested checking out the Basque culture.  It was one of my first stops in the city and I found some great food as well.

My only objection is the caption for one photograph in the story.  It says Boise is a western city coming into its own.  As if it didn’t exist until someone stumbled across it a couple of years ago, like some Mountain West version of Brigadoon.

What's your favorite place or thing in Boise?  Mine is a certain stadium with a blue field and very noise crowd!

Filed Under: Basque, bill colley, Boise, Boise State Football, CNN, idaho
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Reviews, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top