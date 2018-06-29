CNN’s Travel Writer Likes Boise

This may be redundant for locals but Boise is an active city.

As if it didn’t exist until someone stumbled across it a couple of years ago, like some Mountain West version of Brigadoon

CNN’s travel writer is putting together a “ to do ” list for tourists coming to Idaho’s largest city. I’m glad the writer suggested checking out the Basque culture. It was one of my first stops in the city and I found some great food as well.

My only objection is the caption for one photograph in the story. It says Boise is a western city coming into its own. As if it didn’t exist until someone stumbled across it a couple of years ago, like some Mountain West version of Brigadoon.

What's your favorite place or thing in Boise? Mine is a certain stadium with a blue field and very noise crowd!