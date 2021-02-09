Cold Front To Bring Lengthy Period Of Snow To Magic Valley By Fri

Current weather forecasts for the Magic Valley are predicting what could end up to be the most substantial cold front to sweep through the region so far this winter. The approaching fronts are resulting in multiple days where a high percentage for snowfall is predicted.

A coworker of mine said to me the other day, "I wish it would just snow already. Like really snow," referring to the reoccurring weak fronts that have resulted in minor dustings of snow hitting Twin Falls over the last few weeks. I think we need to slow our roll a bit as we are still six weeks away from spring, and that old, wise groundhog in Pennsylvania did predict six additional weeks of winter.

Snowfall into May occurs will regularity throughout southern Idaho, and 2021 will be no different. For those of you that have been pining for a return of the kind of 2017 winter that resulted in nicknames such as "snowpocalypse" or "snowmageddon," we may fall short of those snow totals, but there is something promising headed our way.

According to the weather.com current forecast, the approaching weather system is expected to start dropping snow in the Magic Valley by Friday, and it's expected to stick around for a few days. There is currently above a 50% chance of snow for Twin Falls on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The system could even start producing snow as soon as Thursday night (February 11), when there is a nearly 40% of rainfall and temperatures in the low-thirties.

