I think it’s safe to say Idaho's weather is pondering a change, and right now, it can’t make up its mind. After the coolest weekend we’ve seen for months, a gradual warmup is expected this week. Southern Idaho’s river valleys could see highs near or above 80 from Wednesday through Friday.�� Don’t get used to Indigenous Person Summer! One weather forecast I’ve seen suggests we’re back in a more seasonal pattern by the weekend and into next week.

Snow Can't be Far Away

Some areas in the mountains had snow this past weekend. Although I’m not sure that there’s a danger next weekend, because for now, the forecast is dry.

My sister wrote me on Sunday and had a temperature of 91. She lives near Buffalo, New York. The weather was an anomaly, and is changing this week to something more usual for October. As a friend told me last week, the first frost is likely going to put flies out of commission. I really didn’t experience them until late in the summer, and even then, it wasn’t like dealing with an infestation.

Mice Need a Winter Home

One thing some of you need to be on the lookout for is rodents. If you’re putting up the boat and RV for the winter, make sure there are no places for the little creatures to nest for the winter.

I went for a Sunday morning walk wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and found it comfortable, but for one issue. I probably needed gloves. Now I need to remember where I tucked them away last spring.