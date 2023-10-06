Man-Made Climate Change Becomes Starkly Visible in Idaho

I’m seeing clear evidence of climate change in Idaho. I need to confess my sins against Gaia and make amends. This week while driving, and first let me apologize for not walking the seven miles to the office, I saw some clear signs of change. It’s gotten so bad that leaves on trees are changing colors and even falling to the ground. Mea culpa! Mea culpa! Mea culpa! Where can I buy some carbon offsets and find new trees to plant?

I wonder how many liberals read the first paragraph and thought I was serious. I say that because their combined IQ is smaller than my shoe size.

I bring this up in light of a video I watched and that was linked by Real Clear Energy. From a site called Kite and Key. You can watch it by clicking here. About two-thirds of the way through the video, a narrator explains that some claims are being made about climate based on records that are only a little more than 50 years old. In planetary terms, that’s the blink of an eye. Another point is made about claims tornadoes are now more common. Up until a few years ago, we didn’t have a network of complex radars tracking tornadoes. The number and scale were often guesswork. So, how can we draw accurate comparisons?

News media used to be filled with skeptics. Today, journalists simply regurgitate talking points designed to draw eyeballs to screens. Real work would be looking at alternatives. But then that would allow you to come to your own conclusions. You know what's a bigger contributor to climate change than you are? Canyons!

Get our free mobile app