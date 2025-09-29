It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn. Temperatures by this weekend and early next week are looking almost unseasonable for early October, or at least compared to recent Octobers. Daytime highs may not break out of the 50s in the Magic Valley, and the mountains will surely be experiencing frost. One forecast I looked at suggests a narrow temperature window here in the valley. That is, the thermometer won’t drop much overnight. It just won’t warm much during the sunny hours.

Colder and Still Dry

And it will be sunny. It looks like we’re not looking at much in the way of rain or snow anytime soon. There will be some scattered clouds, and that could mean a great weekend ahead for photographers and for those of us who like to see the leaves as they change.

A friend was in southeastern Idaho this past weekend and said the aspen leaves are all bright red. It won’t last much longer, and one seriously windy day could strip the branches almost bare.

Some Travel Recommendations in the Region

My favorite places for checking out leaves would be the South Hills and also between Hailey and Stanley. If you’re planning a wider scope, I would recommend the drive from Aspen to Jackson, Wyoming. Or in Oregon, anywhere between Baker City and Bend.

Of course, bring a jacket, and if you’re going exploring in the high country, take along a few extra supplies. Just in case Old Man Winter pays a surprise visit.