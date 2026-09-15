A collision with an elk cost a Pocatello man his life. Idaho State Police say it happened on Interstate 15 in the area between Oneida County and Portage, Utah. The driver was behind the wheel of a BMW sports car and headed north when he encountered the elk. It happened just before 9:30 on Monday night. The driver was a 66-year-old man. He died at the scene.
The Investigation Remains Open
Troopers don’t know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt. They were assisted at the scene by deputies and EMS from Oneida County and the Idaho Transportation Department.
Herds are on the Move as Seasons Change
This is a time of year when a growing number of large animals are migrating from summer to winter range. It can increase the challenges for drivers, especially after sunset.
Know The Difference Between Deer + Elk
The Minnesota DNR is alerting hunters that the elk population in the state is growing and expanding. That means it's important for hunters to be able to tell the difference.
Gallery Credit: Ken Hayes