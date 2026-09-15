A collision with an elk cost a Pocatello man his life. Idaho State Police say it happened on Interstate 15 in the area between Oneida County and Portage, Utah. The driver was behind the wheel of a BMW sports car and headed north when he encountered the elk. It happened just before 9:30 on Monday night. The driver was a 66-year-old man. He died at the scene.

The Investigation Remains Open

Troopers don’t know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt. They were assisted at the scene by deputies and EMS from Oneida County and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Herds are on the Move as Seasons Change

This is a time of year when a growing number of large animals are migrating from summer to winter range. It can increase the challenges for drivers, especially after sunset.