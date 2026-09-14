Grayson Stone shared that diesel fuel was priced at $7.14 a gallon in Worley. The Twin Falls City Councilman was driving through Kootenai County and had some sticker shock when he saw the sign. He had seen prices near seven dollars when he earlier drove through Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. I walked out of a grocery store in Twin Falls over the weekend, and spied some nearby pumps. Regular is approaching five dollars a gallon, and I expect it’s going higher. A few years ago, I was in Baker, Nevada, and saw prices near six dollars a gallon, but that’s an isolated community near the entrance of a national park. That was the highest price I’ve ever seen.

Times Have Been Worse is Little Comfort

We can say that adjusted for inflation, prices have been higher, but it doesn’t make people feel any better as grocery and housing costs keep climbing. Let’s be honest, Idaho isn’t becoming a stronghold of the Democrats any time soon, but Republicans are going to get shelled elsewhere in November. On the morning of February 28th, I filled my gas tank and paid under three dollars a gallon.

The Election and the Future Hinge on High Costs at the Pumps

People know that if the Iranian regime falls and is replaced by a friendly government, our lives will be better, but they don’t vote on future hopes. If we’re paying six dollars a gallon on November 3rd, with holiday expenses coming, someone else is going to pay a heavy price for the war. But a year from now, voters won’t like the outcome any better than what we’re now seeing.