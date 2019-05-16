College of Southern Idaho Given New X-Ray Machine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will have updated technology for its Radiologic Technology Program thanks to a donation from a Treasure Valley company.

The college says it has been given a mobile x-ray machine worth nearly $17,000 from Turn Key Medical, Inc. out of Meridian, Idaho. The new machine, a 2012 RadPro, will replace the 1979 GE x-ray machine currently in use. In the donation announcement, the college says Turn-Key Medical has been a supported of the program since it started in 2002.

Two executives for Turn Key Medical, Jake Kerley and Stacey Mitchell, serve on the college's Radiologic Technology Program Advisory Committee. The company also supports other college radiologic technology programs and has a relationship with numerous medical imaging manufactures.