Come Honor Military Veterans With Annual BBQ At Twin Falls Park

A Twin Falls hospice facility is honoring Vietnam War veterans this weekend with a commemoration, motorcycle ride and barbecue at the Twin Falls City Park.

The Welcome Home Commemoration is an event to honor Vietnam vets, and begins at 8 a.m., July 13, with a motorcycle ride sign-up. Hospice Visions is hosting Saturday's event, which is also open to all military veterans, as well as the public.

Sponsors include Falls Brand, Fred Meyer, Scarrow Meats, The Combat Vets Association and the Vietnam Vets / Legacy MC Idaho Chapter, plus many others. Representatives from both veterans associations will be speaking. The Combat Vets motorcycle ride will get underway at 10 a.m., followed by a BBQ at noon.

98.3 "The Snake," Twin Falls Classic Rock, will be on-site starting at 12:30 p.m., and will have some stuff to give away also. For more details about this year's event, call 208-735-0121.

Come pay respect to our country's heroes.