Comedy Legend Carol Burnett Performing In Southern Idaho

One of the most well known names in comedy is coming to southwest Idaho late this fall for an evening of laughter on the campus of Boise State University.

Iconic actress and comedian Carol Burnett is scheduled to perform at the Velma V Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, on June 8, 2020. Burnett, a Texas native, began her illustrious career as a standup comedian and Broadway personality in the late fifties. Her big break came in 1967 when she was offered a show of her own on CBS.

The Carol Burnett Show aired for 11 seasons, won over 20 Emmy Awards and is considered one of the most popular television shows of all time. Burnett has also appeared in countless television series, and has more than 30 films to her credit.

"An Evening of Laughter and Reflection," will give audience members the opportunity to ask questions to the comedy legend throughout the performance. Aside from Emmy Awards, the actress and comedian has been honored with multiple Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Award, and she was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 by President George W. Bush. Burnett is also a member of the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets start at $55. The Morrison Auditorium is located on the campus of Boise State University, at 1910 University Drive, in Boise. The box office phone number is 208-426-1110.

