Coming Weather a Concern As Crews Battle Badger Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews expect fire activity to increase today as changing weather moved into the area around the Badger Fire burning in the South Hills. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Badger grew another 8,000 acres to roughly 35,700 acres as the weather, terrain and heavy fuel has created difficult conditions for fire crews and pushed west during the night. Nearly 150 people are working on the blaze with heavy equipment, including five aircraft and six engines. The Twin Falls Fire Department has sent a engine crew to help support firefighting efforts.

Twin Falls Firefighters are assisting on the Badger Fire, outside of The Rock Creek/South Hills area. Currently one TFFD... Posted by Twin Falls Fire Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Weather today has managers worried with a cold front making its way into the area that is expected to increase fire activity. A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service in Boise for the rest of Thursday into Friday with wind gusts in the area expected to reach 30 mph along with dry thunderstorm activity. Crews will work to protect structures in the area and look for ways to use natural and manmade features for fire lines. The Great Basin Team 2 has taken over management of the Badger Fire.

Badger Fire, InciWeb



The Forest Service did issued closures for just the Badger Fire area, not the entire Cassia Division. See the full order here made to help protect the public and fire crews as they battle the blaze. The closure order will remain in effect until October 30, 2020 or until rescinded by the Sawtooth National Forest supervisor.

Map of fire activity:

InciWeb