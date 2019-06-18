Comment Period Extended for Idaho Deer Management Plan

(KLIX) – Idaho Fish and Game officials have extended the public comment period on statewide deer management plans.

The comment period has been extended to June 28.

The department scheduled open houses throughout the month, with Magic Valley region’s being held on last Wednesday. But hunters may still comment online or by calling the region office: 208-324-4359.

There are separate plans for mule deer and white-tailed deer, both that focus on a variety of topics, including population management. The department said both plans are the result of extensive hunter surveys with hunters that were done in 2017-18.

You can view drafts of the mule deer and white-tailed deer plans.

“Those surveys were incorporated into the draft plans, which will guide deer herd management over the next six years,” the department said in a news release. “After hunters review and comment on the draft plans, wildlife managers will incorporate those comments and revise plans, then present a final draft to the Fish and Game Commission during summer.”