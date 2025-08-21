If your kid isn’t home from school yet, then you probably live in Jerome!

When I first started seeing the posts on social media, I thought this couldn’t be true. Then I looked at the school district’s Facebook page.

Oh, my. What in blazes is the problem? I gather from the social media chatter that some drivers got lost. We’re not talking about a major metropolis here; we’re talking about Jerome, Idaho.

You Can't Cover This One Up

To say this is an embarrassment is an understatement. There were little kids on this carousel, in hot weather, hungry, and in some cases, panicked parents. You can’t tell me this won’t result in someone walking the plank.

I’ve been in the media business for 40 years, and I’ve seen a lot of mistakes made by my kind, by people in government, and in schools. Sadly, when it comes to the latter, there’s a tendency to circle the wagons, hunker down, and put a lid on the problem.

This is where parents come in. News media isn’t what it used to be. Newsrooms are ghost towns. You can’t rely on reporters and front-page headlines to keep up the heat and find answers. You need to start with the school board members. They get selected by voters, and if they have any courage, they don’t defer to administrators. Both groups need to hold vendors and contractors accountable.

Fingers Will Be Pointed in Many Directions

I gather someone cut some corners when it came to hiring drivers. We do complain about government regulation, but when it comes to our kids, most of us would agree that some is necessary.

“Oops,” isn’t an excuse.

By the way, who decided the district's Facebook posts can't be embedded by someone else? So much for being transparent.