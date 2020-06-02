Community Spread of COVID-19 Reported in Gooding County

The following is a press release for South Central Public Health District:

GOODING COUNTY – South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) has confirmed at least one case of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in Gooding County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.

Gooding is the sixth of eight counties in the region with confirmed community spread. As cases continue to rise in south central Idaho, SCPHD continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.

These precautions include:

Keeping six feet between themselves and people outside their household

Washing their hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home

Following the Governor’s Rebound Idaho program- which includes avoiding gatherings with more than 10 people until stage 4

Wearing a mask when they interact with people outside their home, especially in public areas like grocery stores

South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.