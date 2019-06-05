Company Plans to Turn Cassia County Manure Into Power

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An international energy company says it plans to build facilities to convert cow manure into electricity in Cassia County later this year.

According to the Southern Idaho Economic Development organization, GESS International will build six biogas plants across Cassia County that will use natural gas produced by cow manure to generate electricity. The company says it plans to invest $240 million to build the anaerobic digester facilities, each costing $40 million.

The digesters break down biodegradable materials like manure to make natural gas. The company says each plant will use 170,000 tons of dairy cattle manure along with 80,000 tons of agricultural residue to produce 550,000 MMbtu worth of natural gas. Each plant, according to GESS, will produce enough power for 6,800 homers per year.

“GESS is excited to be a part of the welcoming community of Southern Idaho. These biogas projects create a new revenue stream for area farmers, reduce the environmental impacts associated with the agricultural industry, while also producing a renewable energy that will reduce our fossil fuel use, and create economic development for a wonderful area of Idaho. There is plenty of opportunity for these types of projects in such a cattle rich area and we look forward to working in Cassia County,” said Seth Daughety, GESS International’s Grant Coordinator in a prepared statement.

Construction of the plants, at various cattle facilities in the Burley area, will begin later this year with completion in 2020. The company says the plants will create around 100 jobs with 16 full-time positions at each plant.