Confirmed: Topgolf Coming To Idaho; Just 2 Hours From Twin Falls

For those of us living in the Magic Valley, we now have another reason to make the drive to the Boise area for the weekend. Ground broke this week on a number of area projects, including the Gem State's first Topgolf.

Meridian will be the home of Idaho's first Topgolf sports, party and entertainment center. If you're unfamiliar with the business, Topgolf is like a driving range, arcade, restaurant, bar and nightclub all rolled up into one. There are numerous locations throughout the United States, including Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

I have yet to hang out at one of their locations, but have heard nothing but great things about Topgolf. The entire concept is brilliant in my opinion. The fact that I'm a golfer, a beer guy, a huge fan of appetizers, and am married with two kids, it's just an easy draw for me.

The news of the confirmation of Meridian being the future spot of Topgolf was shared recently by idahopress.com. A ceremony was held Wednesday, and apparently an entire business center, as well as new housing, is also going up in the area of Eagle View Landing, according to idahopress.com.

Now, if you want to take in a Boise State Broncos football game, have lunch at Topgolf, and check out the nightlife the city has to offer, it'll make for a great overnight stay from Twin Falls. Meridian is located just 11-miles west of Boise.

Construction is just getting underway on the new Topgolf, so hopefully they'll be ready to go by the start of next summer.

