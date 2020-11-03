Construction to Begin on New Bridge in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction crews will begin tearing down an aged bridge to make way for a new one in Jerome this month.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction on the N Canal Bridge east of Jerome on State Highway 25 beginning this month. The current bridge was built in 1956 and has reached its life expectancy according to ITD officials. The new bridge will be able to take heavier loads, will be longer and wider than the current bridge. “The new bridge will facilitate space for construction of a future pedestrian walkway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan. “It will also allow for existing utilities to be placed underneath the structure.”

The first phase of construction will close off the South 100 W approach to the bridge to traffic and divert it onto the Producers Livestock parking lot. During the second phase the North 100 W approach will be blocked off. Traffic during the work will remain open to one lane in each direction for motorists while crews work.

Officials say most of the work being done on the bridge will need to happen while the N Canal is empty and free of water. Most of the work is expected to be finished by March.

