Consumer Protection Lawsuit Settled with Idaho Company

(KLIX) – A consumer protection lawsuit against a Boise-based company has been settled.

According to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the settlement resolves the state’s consumer protection lawsuit against Renaissance Consign LLC and owner Dale Corson.

Wasden sued the business, also known as Renaissance Furniture Consign, and its owner in December 2018, according to a news release.

In the suit, Wasden alleged Corson abandoned his store and two storage units full of customers’ consigned furniture. Wasden also alleged Corson failed to pay customers for furniture he had previously sold. Renaissance Consign employees worked for weeks with the store’s property management company to return the furniture to its owners.

The settlement requires Corson to pay refunds to consumers and permanently prohibits him from operating a consignment business in Idaho. He also must reimburse the Office of the Attorney General for fees and investigative costs, and legally dissolve Renaissance Consign and dispose of all customer and employee records in his possession.

Wasden said customers who believe they lost money because of Corson’s business practices should file complaint forms with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division before June 10.