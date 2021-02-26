TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Twin Falls men were arrested this week and charged with possession of sexually exploitive material involving children.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced 20-year-old Morgan Sturgeon was arrested on Tuesday, February 23, and 73-year-old James Morris was arrested Wednesday, February 24, by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. Both men allegedly had sexually exploitive material.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Rupert Police Department.

The Attorney General encourages anyone with information on the exploitation of children to call local police, at the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.