Former Bellevue Marshal Sentenced on Drug Charges

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A former marshal for the mountain community of Bellevue was recently sentenced for possession of a controlled substance.

According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, 36-year-old William Scaggs, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge before being sentenced on March 11. Scaggs was given a 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. The former law enforcement officer was given credit for two days served in jail when he was arrested. Scaggs will have to serve one year on supervised probation, serve 100 hours of community service and pay $300 to the Idaho State Police Forensic Services.

In October of 2020, Scaggs was arrested by Idaho State Police after he shared edible marijuana with another law enforcement officer who had been working with ISP in an undercover position.

Get our free mobile app