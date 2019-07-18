Country Fans Fest Ticket Winners Announced

KEZJ and KLIX have been in the process of giving away Country Fan Fest tickets for a few weeks and we are incredibly excited to announce our winners.

If you haven't heard of Country Fan Fest, it is a three-day concert in Tooele, Utah. The event runs Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27, and there is an amazing line-up. Performers like Luke Combs, Randy Houser, LoCash, Cody Johnson, Brett Young, and Rodney Atkins are all going to be there, and that is just to name a few!

Big congratulations to our winners who won passes for all three days. Try not to party too hard: Angela Lewis, Leah Scripshire, Michael Howell, Chelsie Mansfield, Koti Lanier, Michele Arriaga, Vanessa Dixon, Chelsey Bartlett, Dave Greppi and Ashley Houts.

Have a great time! That is three days of fun that we are incredibly happy we could give you tickets. Take lots of pictures and if you want the chance to win some of the amazing prizes we give away just download the KEZJ App, you can enter all of our contests right there.