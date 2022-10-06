Cow Found Mutilated in Lincoln County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a cow was recently found mutilated near Richfield. The Sheriff's Office, posted on social media warning others in the area to take precautions and set up remote cameras after the cow was found recently north of the small community made up of ranches and farms. The owners reported the cow had been killed and "had unmentionable things done to it." The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information that will help with the investigation, 208-886-2250.

