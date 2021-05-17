Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.

If nothing else, it’ll make you dream about such an excursion.

Another friend, in her sixties, still is often on horseback. On flatland. She says if she made the trek into the Management Area, she would need to be removed by helicopter.

The lesson here is simple. Don’t put these places on your bucket list. Go and go now if you’re young and healthy. Some opportunities won’t come around again.

I’m reminded of a story about World War Two. Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill had wrapped up a meeting in Casablanca. Churchill insisted Roosevelt had to see the sunset from Marrakesh. From a tower! Churchill had recently suffered a heart attack and Roosevelt was in a wheelchair. Military officers carried the Commander-in-Chief up a stairway for the view. Most of us don’t get those perks!

Craig Mountain is located near Lewiston. You can learn more by checking out this link. You can also watch the video below.

If nothing else, it’ll make you dream about such an excursion.