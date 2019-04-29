Two Dead After Crash Near Wendell on Highway 46

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say two elderly people were killed in a crash with a semi-truck Monday afternoon north of Wendell that shut down the highway for hours.

Melvin Brooks and Nacoma Brooks, both 87 and of Gooding, were killed shortly before 4 p.m. when their 2003 Mercury Marquis crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a semi hauling milk, according to Idaho State Police. Police said in a statement late Monday night that the Brooks' were heading north towards Gooding when the accident happened.

The truck driver, Jaime Perez-Aguilar, 41, of Jerome, had been wearing a seat belt and police did not indicate if he needed medical attention.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Police Department, Gooding County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, Gooding Coroner's Office assisted with the crash along with the Idaho Transportation Department. The highway was blocked for more than four hours, and the crash is under investigation.