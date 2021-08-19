Crash Kills Twin Falls Man on Highway 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 48-year-old Twin Falls man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Jerome and sent two children and another adult to the hospital. Idaho State Police identified Froylan Carranza-Gomez as the man who died at the scene, just north of the blinking light on U.S. Highway 93.

Carranza-Gomez's had been headed south in a Dodge Neon when he crossed into the northbound lanes where the driver of a Kia Forte swerved at the same time Carranza-Gomez tried to swerve back into his lane and the two vehicles collided. Casey Lockyer, 31, of Shoshone had been driving the Kia and had two juveniles as passengers. Lockyer and one of the juveniles were flown to a Boise hospital, the other juvenile was taken to an area hospital. Jerome County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.