Crash Near Glenns Ferry Claims Boise Man

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Glenns Ferry late Wednesday night.

At around 10:05 p.m. Vincent Toreph, of Boise, had been headed east on Interstate 84 in a Toyota Corolla when he lost control and went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then rolled the car in the median and ended up in the westbound lanes, according to Idaho State Police.

Toreph died at the scene, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. The crash partially blocked traffic for two-hours.

