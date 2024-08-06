Idaho Burns and You Can blame the Leftist World View

Whenever I write about wildfires, a few guys on social media remind us it’s Idaho, and it happens in summer (and sometimes even in other seasons). I realize that a lot of these people, believe what they’re pointing out is clever (and probably the cleverest thing they’ll ever say), but fire isn’t fun for the people losing crops, cattle, and homes.

We can all say that cancer happens too, but when you’re the patient, your focus changes.

I was thinking about the fire that broke out near Glenns Ferry. I was there a few weeks ago for lunch with a friend, and I stopped near the water tower to take some pictures along the river. This morning I woke to a Facebook post from the same vantage point, with the skies aglow.

Once again, fires start from man-made and natural causes, but a great deal of the fuel that allows severe and widespread burns could be removed. The so-called environmentalists scream we need to let the forest floors and high desert go natural. Then they turn around and blame global warming. Their willing to watch the world burn to save it. I think they need remedial education.

Once more, their biggest complaint is someone may make a profit by clearing the brush, toppled trees, and organic carpet. The animals they claim to protect roast every summer. Lefty’s position is illogical, foolish, and criminal.

The only way to change policy is a wholesale change in government, news media, and academia.