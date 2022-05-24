Crash On US 30 Near Hagerman Sends Three People To Hospital

On Monday, May 23rd, a crash on US 30 sent three people to the hospital. The crash occurred near milepost 197.

According to the news release by Idaho State Police, a 59-year-old man from Hagerman was driving eastbound on US 30 when it appears he failed to maintain their lane, colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa driven by a 56-year-old woman, also from Hagerman.

In the Nissan was also a male passenger, a 42-year-old, also from Hagerman. The 56-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance while her passenger and the driver of the Tundra were transported by ground ambulance to the local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and we will have more information as it becomes available.