Craters Of The Moon Named Idaho’s Most Iconic Landmark
A national preserve located in Arco, Idaho, has recently been named the state's most extraordinary location by a writer for MSN Lifestyle.
Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, located in the southeastern portion of Idaho, has received national recognition for being the state's "most iconic landmark." The travel piece, written last month by staffer Andreas Wass, compares the preserve to visiting a "galaxy far, far away."
Craters of the Moon is a high desert ecosystem that is made up of mostly volcanic matter and basalt. President Calvin Coolidge made Craters of the Moon a national monument in 1924 by signing a proclamation. The preserve spans over 50,000 acres, and is at an elevation of 5,900 feet above sea level.
The preserve's vast amount of lava tubes, fields and rocks, make it a very appealing location for educational visits from schools across the state. Craters of the Moon is located along US 20, between Arco and Carey.