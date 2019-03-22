Craters Of The Moon Named Idaho’s Most Iconic Landmark

A national preserve located in Arco , Idaho, has recently been named the state's most extraordinary location by a writer for MSN Lifestyle .

Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve , located in the southeastern portion of Idaho, has received national recognition for being the state's "most iconic landmark." The travel piece , written last month by staffer Andreas Wass, compares the preserve to visiting a "galaxy far, far away."

Craters of the Moon is a high desert ecosystem that is made up of mostly volcanic matter and basalt. President Calvin Coolidge made Craters of the Moon a national monument in 1924 by signing a proclamation. The preserve spans over 50,000 acres, and is at an elevation of 5,900 feet above sea level.

The preserve's vast amount of lava tubes, fields and rocks, make it a very appealing location for educational visits from schools across the state. Craters of the Moon is located along US 20, between Arco and Carey.