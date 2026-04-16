When I was a teenager, I watched as two much younger cousins were playing in a sandbox. They started arguing about something not memorable, and then one grabbed a Tonka truck and smacked the other in the noggin. The poor fellow grew up and today has a massive dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I guess there was some serious brain damage.

Bashing Skulls for Political Sport

The spat reminds me of how one faction works in Idaho politics. I call them the Branch Glennedians. Members clothe themselves in crusader armor and then pick fights with opponents, critics, and old allies. I’m not sure it’s a winning strategy. I spoke recently with a conservative Christian preacher, who told me they wouldn’t get his vote. He labeled them bullies. I would say the same about the many paranoiacs supporting them. By the way, a friend recently commented that we have so many candidates who claim that God told them to run that God is simply endorsing one and all. I know He loves everybody, but we all can’t win.

Opponents have been surprised that the Glennedians aren’t showing up for forums. In the past, Branch members have told me that people there don’t like them. No wonder you smacked them in the head with a truck! My theory is that there are questions they don’t want to answer because they know it would hurt their electoral chances. They’re trying to run out the clock. Some friends who are exasperated with their antics keep telling me they’ve got good voting records, but you can say the same about some former politicians serving now in prison. Their saving grace is that I’m not seeing anyone excited about the opposition.

Are the Walls Closing In?

A friend in my field asked me last week if I was familiar with a podcaster in Twin Falls who has been hosting the Glennedians. I had never heard of the guy. I looked him up online, and he appears to have taken a correspondence course from a broadcasting school that closed under mysterious circumstances. Sure, that’s how you reach a mass audience. Or they’re preaching to the choir.