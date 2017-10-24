Craters of the Moon Named the Best Place in Idaho to View Stars

Craters of the Moon is starting to get a lot of attention for a brand new reason. It has just been named the best place in Idaho to view the night sky. Even better, there are chances for you to experience it yourself.

The Idaho Falls Astronomical Society has been hosting "Star Parties" at Craters which are designed for you and your telescope and/or camera to come into the park at night.

In case you haven't heard, Craters of the Moon was officially designated an International Dark Sky Park . That's no small accomplishment. The criteria for this designation are hard to qualify for and not many places achieve it. You can see the entire list on the Dark Sky website and you'll notice that Craters is a part of a very prestigious list.

Only In Your State has taken notice and called out Craters as being the darkest place in Idaho (in a good way).

