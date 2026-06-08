Watering Grass in Idaho During an Exceptional Drought Spurs Anger

Watering Grass in Idaho During an Exceptional Drought Spurs Anger

Photo by Paul Moody on Unsplash

When do we turn off the sprinklers?  I saw an opinion piece in the Idaho Statesman (behind a paywall) where a writer suggested that, because of drought, it’s time to stop watering grass.  I guess it makes sense if you consider what we’re using better if left for other uses, but a lot of what comes out of home and municipal speakers is recycled water.  Still, green lawns are a luxury, and not a necessity.  Our sprinkler system at the radio station maintains a green front yard, but on the side of the building, it waters pine needles and mud.  There’s also a broken hose protruding from the ground.

Efficiency is the Key

What’s the point?  The system is probably one, and if you shut down a portion, you need to shut all of it down.  People like green yards.  A guy I used to work with was a liberal and considered himself a better steward of the earth than everyone else in the office.  Yet, he fertilized his lawn and watered it on a regular basis, even in drought.  When I asked why, he told me he liked the look of green grass.  Rules for you and not for me!

There are Methods of Natural Conservation

A Republican politician I know built a new home in Twin Falls, and the lawn is all native plants.  Between the two, who would you label a better environmentalist?  It’s like the environmentalist who gave me a hard time on-air years ago.  But during the conversation, he admitted he drove an SUV.  I had a Civic at the time, and got 42 miles per gallon on the highway.  Save the virtue signaling for another day.

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Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Filed Under: drought, water
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

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