When do we turn off the sprinklers? I saw an opinion piece in the Idaho Statesman (behind a paywall) where a writer suggested that, because of drought, it’s time to stop watering grass. I guess it makes sense if you consider what we’re using better if left for other uses, but a lot of what comes out of home and municipal speakers is recycled water. Still, green lawns are a luxury, and not a necessity. Our sprinkler system at the radio station maintains a green front yard, but on the side of the building, it waters pine needles and mud. There’s also a broken hose protruding from the ground.

Efficiency is the Key

What’s the point? The system is probably one, and if you shut down a portion, you need to shut all of it down. People like green yards. A guy I used to work with was a liberal and considered himself a better steward of the earth than everyone else in the office. Yet, he fertilized his lawn and watered it on a regular basis, even in drought. When I asked why, he told me he liked the look of green grass. Rules for you and not for me!

There are Methods of Natural Conservation

A Republican politician I know built a new home in Twin Falls, and the lawn is all native plants. Between the two, who would you label a better environmentalist? It’s like the environmentalist who gave me a hard time on-air years ago. But during the conversation, he admitted he drove an SUV. I had a Civic at the time, and got 42 miles per gallon on the highway. Save the virtue signaling for another day.