A guy at work almost burned down a neighbor’s house. It was a couple of years ago, and he was launching fireworks to entertain his kids. One landed on a neighbor’s porch roof, and the alert neighbor quickly doused it as the roof started to smoke. My coworker learned a lesson, and thankfully, nobody got hurt.

Close Calls or Even Worse

I like fireworks, but haven’t set any off on my own since I was a teenager, when I had a close call, and it was a warning. My cousin, Ray, and I were in a woodshed. It had a window for air, and we opened the window and used a plank as a launching pad. Then a bottle rocket went out of control, bounced around us, and then exploded in the enclosed space. My ears rang for days. I decided at that point that it was easier to be a spectator.

I think he moved, but I had a neighbor who put on a display that rivaled what the city does. And he spent a week shooting off his arsenal. For those of us who go to bed early, it was like sleeping in a war zone. Last year, silence. He moved, or he was finally caught and changed his ways. A few years ago, some clown in Boise essentially took out his zip code. Call it depraved indifference.

Here's What You Need to Know

If you need the rules explained, check out this link from the City of Twin Falls. And remember, with dry conditions worsening, leave it to the experts.