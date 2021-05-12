Crews Fighting Fire in the South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a fire south of Twin Falls on the Sawtooth National Forest.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon at a little before 1 p.m. in the Wahlstrom Hallow area just north of Magic Mountain. The fire is burning in steep terrain with grass, brush, and timber as fuel. Tuesday evening officials mapped the burn area at 19 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More resources are expected to be on scene Wednesday to get the fire out. Full containment is expected Wednesday afternoon and control sometime Thursday afternoon. The Forest Service has asked the public to be careful on public lands as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. Dry conditions presently exist on Forest lands.

In 2020 the Badger Fire burned thousands of acres in the South Hills, damaging some recreation sites and closing off-road trails.

Get our free mobile app